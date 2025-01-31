Sikkim's transport department has introduced 'Sikkim Cab', an intercity luxury cab service connecting Gangtok to Siliguri to boost the state's public transport infrastructure.

The initiative, led by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, aims to provide citizens with a seamless, comfortable and affordable travel experience.

According to an official public notice issued by the Transport Department, the Sikkim Cab Reserve Luxury Service offers a per-seat fare of Rs 1,000, ensuring a cost-effective and convenient travel option for commuters. To access the service, passengers must download the Sikkim Cab App and book their seats online.

The government plans to expand the service to other key destinations across Sikkim, including Namchi, Pelling, Kalimpong, and Darjeeling. This move is expected to significantly improve intercity travel, benefiting both residents and tourists.

Additionally, Sikkim Nationalised Transport (SNT) buses will also be integrated into the Sikkim Cab platform, allowing passengers to book bus seats through the same app.

Transport Commissioner-cum-Secretary Raj Yadav, IAS, emphasized that the initiative aligns with the government’s vision of modernizing transportation in the state. “This initiative will not only enhance travel convenience but also promote a structured, digital booking system,” the official statement noted.