Soreng District Collector Yishey D Yongda launched ‘Soreng District Reads’ initiative at Hingwatar, Chakung on April 26 in order to prioritise reading.

Conceptualised to encourage young children including school kids to develop the habit of reading, the initiative aims to have silent reading chapters across the district with the act of reading bringing young creative minds together.

Speaking about the initiative at a programme while engaging with school children around the vicinity, the DC said that 'Soreng Reads' is a step taken to inculcate the habit of reading among children, community members and interested readers at any location within their locality.

Essentially aiming to capture young minds at the primary school level, it would also have the long-term benefit of keeping children away from gadget dependency along with a host of social evils that plague society at large.

Moreover, she cited many beneficial examples of reading and its lifelong constructive effects, such as a coping mechanism against mental health problems, overcoming challenges of pressure in this fast-paced world. The initiative is also focused at making a safe and inclusive space for anyone who wants to explore reading and other creative skills, the DC informed.

Likewise, she urged the teachers to exercise ‘Read Aloud’ sessions at their respective schools in order to gain attention from students. She advised the volunteers to encourage more gatherings in clusters and add new chapters throughout the district.

The launch programme was attended by DR Bista SDM (HQ), Gideon Lepcha SDM (Rinchenpong), Rajni Pega DPO (LR&DMD), Educator In-charge from AROH foundation, representatives from Piramal Foundation, volunteers from GO Chakung, student representatives of Chakung Sr Sec School, Chumbong Sec School, Kidzee School, and recently recruited Disaster Management Assistants under LRDM Department.