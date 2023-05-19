Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on May 19 provided an update on the progress of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) Committee in Sikkim State Assembly.

During the question hour, the lone opposition leader, Pawan Chamling of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), inquired about the status of the committee headed by Shanta Pradhan, Retired Secretary of the Government of Sikkim, which was established to oversee the applicability of ILP in the state.

In response to the queries, Chief Minister Tamang revealed that the ILP Committee has successfully concluded the consultation exercise with various stakeholders. He further stated that the committee's report is in its final stage of completion.

When pressed on the timeline for implementing the ILP in Sikkim and the steps taken by the government, Chief Minister Tamang assured that once the ILP Committee submits its report, the state government will carefully examine the recommendations and take appropriate action accordingly.

The ILP system, which is already in place in neighboring states like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram, requires non-residents to obtain a special permit to enter and stay in designated areas.