In a move to address urban congestion and enhance tourism, the Sikkim government has announced plans to introduce a state-of-the-art aerial ropeway system in Gangtok. The initiative, unveiled during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister PS Tamang, aims to revolutionize the city's transport infrastructure by offering a sustainable and efficient commuting alternative.

The meeting, attended by officials from the Urban Development Department (UDD), key stakeholders, and potential investors, focused on implementing the project under the Sikkim Ropeway Act, 2023. Gangtok has been struggling with rising traffic congestion due to increasing private vehicle ownership and limited road capacity. The ropeway system is expected to alleviate these issues while enhancing the city's connectivity and visual appeal.

During the session, the UDD presented a comprehensive briefing on the necessity, feasibility, and advantages of the project, citing detailed traffic studies, groundwork assessments, and projections. The proposed ropeway, named Golden Jubilee Cable Car in honor of Sikkim's 50 years of statehood, will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, featuring a revenue-sharing framework and annual fixed financing.

The ropeway system is envisioned as an eco-friendly, scenic, and efficient mode of transport, catering to both residents and tourists. By reducing dependence on road-based vehicles, the initiative aligns with Sikkim’s commitment to sustainable urban development and innovative transport solutions.