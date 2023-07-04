A year-long ambitious one lakh tree plantation drive came to an end on July 4 with 25,000 saplings planted in the concluding event held at Lamatar, Timi Tarku in Sikkim.

The event was graced by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Heavenly Nirvana Path Sikkim's spiritual Guru Swami Bal Tapaswi Satguru Om Nanda, Minister and Tei Namphing MLA BS Panth, Minister Bhim Hang Subba, Gangtok MLA YT Lepcha.

''In one lakh plantation in six all districts, 30 thousand fruit trees are plants which were planted. A total of 1 lakh 15 thousand trees were planted in this span of time,'' said an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang termed the tree plantation as a great work-keeping environment in mind.

''We don't care about trees, rivers, and generally the environment. Only planting trees won't help. We have to preserve its growth,'' he added.



The Chief Minister further said that our environment is the foundation of life on earth and is of utmost importance for the survival and well-being of all living beings.

''By commencing the Mero Rukh Mero Santati initiative, which marks the birth of a child by planting 100 trees, our government believes that this will assist in the conservation of the environment and generate awareness among the masses,'' he stated.

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