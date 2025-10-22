Sikkim government raises concern over frequent NH-10 closures, writes to NHIDCL

The Sikkim government has expressed serious concern over the frequent closure of National Highway-10 (NH-10) the state’s vital lifeline connecting it with the rest of the country stating that such disruptions are adversely impacting tourism and local mobility, particularly during the ongoing peak tourist season.





In a letter addressed to Samrat Sanyal, General Manager of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), C.S. Rao, Additional Chief Secretary of Sikkim’s Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, highlighted the growing inconvenience caused by repeated blockages and extended road maintenance activities along NH-10.





“It is with concern that we note an increase in both the frequency and duration of road blockages/closures along NH-10 over the past year,” Rao stated in the letter. He added that many of these closures are imposed without prior notice and often for minor repair works, resulting in severe hardship for residents and tourists alike.





The Sikkim government emphasized that NH-10 serves as the primary economic and logistical artery for the Himalayan state, with the tourism industry one of its main revenue sources depending heavily on the uninterrupted flow of traffic along this route.





Officials have urged NHIDCL to minimize unnecessary closures, improve coordination and communication, and ensure timely completion of maintenance work to avoid further disruptions.