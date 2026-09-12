Sikkim government receives report on glacial hazard mitigation

The Sikkim government has received a report from the Commission on Glacial Hazards, which has proposed eight major recommendations to strengthen the state's preparedness and response mechanisms against glacial hazards.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met the commission, led by its chairperson Dr Akhilesh Gupta, in the presence of Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, who submitted the report to the chief minister.

The state government constituted the Commission on Glacial Hazards on September 11, 2024, following the devastating South Lhonak Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in 2023.

The commission was tasked with preparing a comprehensive strategy and roadmap to mitigate glacial hazards in Sikkim and strengthen the state's resilience to such disasters.

Its eight recommendations focus on improving preparedness, resilience and response mechanisms, with the broader objective of making Sikkim a model Himalayan state in glacial hazard mitigation.

Tamang congratulated Gupta and other members of the commission for their work and contribution towards strengthening the safety and security of people in the state.

The chief minister said the government would take forward the recommendations with determination and a sense of collective responsibility.

He said the state aims to build a safer, more resilient and climate-conscious Sikkim and set an example for glacial hazard mitigation across the Himalayan region.

Tamang also thanked the commission members for their contribution and wished them success in their future work.