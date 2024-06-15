The Sikkim government has approached the Indian Air Force (IAF) for urgent assistance in airlifting around 1,400 tourists who are stranded in North Sikkim after heavy rainfall caused major landslides.

The tourists have been marooned in various locations following torrential rains that have caused severe damage, washing away roads and bridges.

The heavy downpour has led to significant infrastructure damage, rendering many areas inaccessible and leaving tourists unable to continue their journeys or return to safer locations.

In response to the crisis, the state government has requested the IAF to deploy helicopters and other necessary resources to evacuate the stranded individuals.

Efforts are underway to provide immediate relief and ensure the safety of those affected.

Local authorities are coordinating with the IAF to facilitate swift rescue operations.

The Sikkim government is also working on restoring the damaged infrastructure to reopen the routes and prevent further disruptions.

In the meantime, officials are urging residents and visitors to exercise caution and follow safety advisories.

Further updates will be provided as the situation develops and rescue operations proceed.