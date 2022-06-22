Review-cum-Coordination meeting of the Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Veterinary Services Department was held in the Conference Hall of Krishi Bhawan under the chairpersonship of Dr. P. Senthil Kumar, Secretary AH &VS Department.

Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Vet Services Review Meeting decides to Revamp AH Check posts, AH Farms and Integrate Fisheries Sector functioning.

The meeting was convened to discuss the progress made by the various sections of the Department. All the District Head highlighted the major progress and issues and the members of the house deliberated on the same. District wise and Scheme wise presentation was made in the meeting. The meeting discussed various issues on the implementation and ways and means to improve the functioning of the department was discussed and decided in the meeting for its implementation.

The Principal Director (AH&VS), Dr BM Chettri welcomed the Secretary, Directors, Senior and all officers of the Department to the meeting and requested for active participation and interaction. The meeting was attended by the Secretary, AHVS, Pr. Directors, Director- Fisheries, Director-Animal Husbandry, Director-Vet Services, Addl Directors, JDs, Dy Secretary, DDs, Accounts Officers, Vet Officers and other officers of the Department including scheme In-charge and Departmental District Head of all Districts.

The meeting was convened to discuss the progress made by the various sections of the Department. All the District Head highlighted the major progress and issues and the members of the house deliberated on the same. District wise and Scheme wise presentation was made in the meeting. The meeting discussed various issues on the implementation and ways and means to improve the functioning of the department was discussed and decided in the meeting for its implementation.

In the meeting, Secretary, AH&VS highlighted some of the findings during his recent field visits by him and requested the departmental officials to read thoroughly the guidelines of various schemes implemented by the Department including Piggery incentive and Dairy incentive schemes of the Government for flawless implementation. The schemes guidelines on PPIS were discussed to clarify its provisions and its implementation. He also requested everyone to work sincerely and with dedication for the betterment of the farming community of the state. He urged the officers to work as a team to uplift the economic conditions of the farming community of Sikkim and at the same time maintains strict vigil on the threat of various emerging infectious and contagious diseases in the state.

Infrastructure development particularly the construction work of Dispensaries/centers to be completed within the time frame set. Concerned officer shall ensure finance and planning concurrence, cabinet approvals and its implementation in time. The house appreciated the efforts of district officials on progress being made regarding Development through Credit Linkage initiatives and decided that KCC scheme to be enhanced as this has huge scope for new livestock and fisheries development.

The Secretary conveyed that all Check Posts of the Department must have required human resource and building infrastructure. As the significance of check posts are realized well in the management of trans-boundary animal contagious diseases during the recent porcine reproductive respiratory syndrome and African swine flu outbreak in the state. In this regard, the meeting decided to constitute a technical committee to study and recommend ways and means to achieve it. The secretary directed all the district heads to prepare estimates for check post building and proposal for HR and submit it to the committee.

On the Fisheries sector functioning, the need for integrating the HR of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Services and Fisheries for smooth functioning and implementation of all programs of the department. To expedite the process, the meeting decided to constitute a committee consisting of PD-AHVS, Director, Fisheries, Director-AH, Director-Veterinary Services, Addl Dir-Fisheries, Dy Secretary-Admin and all District Heads to recommend the process of integration of HQ and District Heads and other wings of the department. To ease the integration, the meeting also resolved to propose Government to rename the department as Animal Husbandry, Fisheries Veterinary Services Department and to propose amended to the allocation of business rules accordingly.

The meeting was facilitated by the Addl Director, Quality Control and the vote of thanks delivered by Addl Director-AHVS.