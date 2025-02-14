Sikkim Chief Secretary Ravindra Telang has addressed growing concerns regarding refunds for tenant verification fees collected during the state’s verification drive. Speaking on the matter, Telang stated, “We are discussing the matter and exploring the process. A decision will be taken soon.”

The tenant verification initiative was launched to document tenants across Sikkim and bolster public safety. During the drive, over 30,000 individuals paid a verification fee of ₹50 each, resulting in a total collection exceeding ₹35 lakh. However, a recent government directive has exempted local residents who possess any of five specific documents from the verification process.

The exempt documents include:

Sikkim Subject Certificate

Certificate of Identification (COI)

Residential Certificate

Sikkim Voter ID

Land ownership documents

This policy revision has led to questions about whether those who already paid the fee will receive refunds.

State Bank of Sikkim (SBS) Managing Director P.W. Bhutia clarified that the decision to issue refunds rests with the state government. “The funds have already been transferred to the government’s account. The Finance Department will determine the course of action,” Bhutia stated. He further noted that distinguishing between exempted locals and non-locals—who must still undergo verification—remains a challenge. If refunds are approved, a verification process will be necessary before issuing reimbursements.

The Director General of Police (DGP) Akshay Sachdeva previously held a press conference to outline the implementation of the Sikkim Tenants and Domestic and Professional Helps (Compulsory Verification) Act, 2008. Despite being enacted 15 years ago, the law remained largely unenforced until recently, when heightened security concerns led to its enforcement.

Under the revised guidelines, individuals from outside Sikkim must undergo police verification, while exempted locals are not required to do so. The verification process aims to track the backgrounds of new arrivals and mitigate potential security threats.

DGP Sachdeva emphasized that the initiative is designed to enhance public safety rather than inconvenience residents. He urged landlords to comply with the registration process by making a one-time visit to police stations for verification.

With public interest mounting, the government is expected to clarify its stance on refunds in the coming days.