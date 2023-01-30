Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on January 30 said his government will file a review petition in the Supreme Court (SC) with a prayer for correction of its ''inadvertent mention of the Sikkimese Nepali community as foreigners''.

''Let me reiterate and reassure you that no injustice will be meted out to anyone with regard to the inadvertent mention of the Sikkimese Nepali Community as Foreigners in the observation part, not in the judgment part of the verdict of Hon'ble Apex Court in the matter of income tax exemption for the old settlers of Sikkim,'' the Sikkim Chief Minister said in a Facebook post.

''I express my solidarity not only with Sikkimese Nepali Community but with all the Communities of our dear state. We all are one, and will always remain united,'' he added.

Tamang further said that the state government has already initiated steps for filing the review petition for addressing the same.

The Sikkim also said that that he has personally spoken to the Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju, who has assured him that the Centre will support the review petition of the Sikkim government, and if required will file a review petition itself as well on similar lines.

''I thank him on behalf of the people of Sikkim. I appeal to all to have patience, and faith in the judiciary. It is just a matter of time before this issue will be addressed for the good. Let us all remain united and work for the betterment of the state,'' he said.

The apex court in its order dated January 13, 2023, had asked the Centre to amend the definition of 'Sikkimese' in Section 10 (26AAA) of the Income Tax Act 1961 for including income tax exemption to all Indian citizens domiciled in Sikkim on or before the merger date of April 26, 1975.

Also read: Sikkim: BJP MP from Darjeeling raises objection on SC verdict terming Sikkim Nepalis as ‘foreigners’