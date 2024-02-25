Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced plans for the Rangpo Yuva Bharosa Sammelan scheduled for February 29.

Addressing the public on February 25, the Chief Minister announced an ambitious initiative aimed at transforming the lives of thousands of youths from underprivileged backgrounds.

During the forthcoming Yuva Bharosa Sammelan, the Sikkim government intends to confer government job appointment letters to over 15,000 deserving individuals hailing from economically disadvantaged families. Highlighting the significance of this initiative, Chief Minister Tamang stated that each youth selected would secure a government position, effectively commencing from February 29, 2024, onwards.

Initially slated for distribution during the Jan Bharosa Sammelan on February 26, logistical considerations prompted a rescheduling to February 29 ensuring an exclusive focus on this historic occasion. Chief Minister Tamang reiterated the government's steadfast commitment to fulfilling its promises to the people of Sikkim dismissing previous allegations of misinformation from the opposition.

Addressing concerns regarding contractual employment, the Chief Minister affirmed plans to grant memorandum documents for the permanent transition of individuals who have completed four years of service.

The announcement comes following comprehensive deliberations within the cabinet, resulting in the creation of 25,000 new job vacancies to address unemployment challenges effectively.

Anticipating further strides in socio-economic development, Chief Minister Tamang also announced the upcoming SHG Sanmelan in Jorethang on March 3, 2024. This event aims to empower 50,000 women from self-help groups by disbursing various schemes tailored to enhance their livelihoods.