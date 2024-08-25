Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang pn August 25 announced an increase in the pension for former legislators during the 22nd Foundation Day celebrations of the Former Legislators' Federation.

“I was pleased to announce that the state government will increase the pension provided to former legislators,” said CM Tamang.

Earlier, on August 22, CM Tamang emerged as the most popular Chief Minister in his home state, according to the latest Mood of the Nation survey conducted by India Today. The survey, carried out by CVoter, revealed a significant boost in his approval ratings, with 55.7% of respondents in Sikkim expressing satisfaction with his performance as of August 2024. This marks a notable increase from 26% in February 2024 and 32.5% in August 2023.

In a broader context, CM Tamang also achieved a remarkable all-India ranking, identified as the top performer among 30 incumbent Chief Ministers surveyed across the country. The survey, conducted between July 15 and August 10, 2024, involved 40,591 respondents across all 543 Lok Sabha segments, along with an analysis of 95,872 additional interviews from CVoter’s weekly tracker.

Expressing his gratitude in a Facebook post, CM Tamang said, “I am overwhelmed with joy to learn that I have topped the list of the most popular Chief Ministers in my home state. It is your blessings that give me the strength and energy to serve you with utmost sincerity and dedication. No award or recognition is more meaningful to me than the immense love and support I have received from my ‘Sikkimey Janata.’”