Sikkim Government to launch women-centric facilities for 'Aama Samman Diwas' celebration in Rangpo

Sikkim government is set to introduce a dedicated women-centric facility—‘Aama Suvidha Ghar’—at the upcoming ‘Aama Samman Diwas’ function to be held on August 10 at Rangpo in Pakyong district, an official confirmed on Thursday.

The state-level event, organized annually, pays tribute to the invaluable role of mothers in shaping families, communities, and the future of the state. This year, the government has taken a significant step forward to ensure greater accessibility and comfort for women, especially mothers attending the function with young children.

The newly announced Aama Suvidha Ghar will offer a comprehensive range of amenities focused on convenience, hygiene, safety, and care. Facilities will include breastfeeding rooms, a crèche, a changing room, a healthcare corner, and a police booth, making it easier for mothers to participate in the program with peace of mind.

“This unique setup reflects the Chief Minister’s deep respect for the contributions of mothers and his vision of inclusive development. The ‘Aama Suvidha Ghar’ is more than just an infrastructure—it is a heartfelt gesture of care and gratitude toward the women of Sikkim,” said the official.

The government has extended an open invitation to all mothers and women across the state to join the Aama Samman Diwas celebrations and make full use of the dedicated facilities at the venue.