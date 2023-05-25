Cyber crime cases in Sikkim have witnessed a massive rise in recent years.

As per government data, in the year 2017 just seven cases of cybercrime were reported while in the year 2022, it increased to 33 almost five times greater in five years.

In 2018, a total of 6 cases were reported while in 2019, 8 cases were reported till 2019 the crime was less than 6 to 7 cases annually reported but from the year 2020 number of cybercrime cases increased drastically, and in 2020 cyber crime cases rose to 20 doubled in the year 2017, 2018 and 2019.

And again in the year 2021, a total of 32 cases were reported and in 2022 33 cases have been reported. It was also worth mentioning that most of the reported cases have been solved and some are under trial, a few are charge-sheeted and a few are transferred to the police station. This piece of information was tabled in a recently held budget session as an answer to unstarred questions raised by SDF MLA and President Pawan Chamling.

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However in order to combat the same, this year's budget has also allocated funds to establish one cyber police station proposed in each district under the supervision of SP cyber crimes.

Worth mentioning, cybercriminals are constantly evolving and devising new methods to target citizens to exploit vulnerabilities.

Additionally, they look to exploit human behaviour and emotions so well-educated and alert citizens can quickly identify these threats, which can significantly reduce the risk of cybersecurity incidents and help prevent data breaches hence all the need is government should come up with concrete steps to bring mass cybercrime awareness programs apart from the cyber police station.