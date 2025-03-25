The Sikkim Legislative Assembly will convene today, March 25 at Sonam Tshering Marg, Gangtok, for the Eleventh Assembly Second Session (Part-III). The session, commencing at 10:50 am., focuses on key legislative and financial matters, including the introduction of new bills, supplementary financial grants, and departmental reports.

The session commenced with legislative proceedings, where Shri Raju Basnet, Minister-in-Charge of the Education Department, sought the House’s approval to introduce the Capital University (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Bill No. 12 of 2025). This proposed amendment aims to refine the governance structure and operational provisions of Capital University. The bill is expected to undergo discussions in the coming days.

A significant portion of the session is dedicated to financial matters. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presented the Second Supplementary Demands for Grants for the financial year 2024-25. These additional grants are intended to cover extra financial requirements for ongoing state projects and administrative expenses.

Following the presentation, CM Tamang moved for the consideration and approval of the Second Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2024-25. If passed, this will facilitate additional fund allocations for the state’s evolving needs.

In alignment with the supplementary grants, the Chief Minister introduced the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2025 (Bill No. 10 of 2025). The bill seeks legislative approval for the expenditure detailed in the supplementary grants and will be taken up for discussion and passage during the session.

In a crucial legislative update, the Chief Minister, in his role as Minister-in-Charge of the Home Department, briefed the House on the progress of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Bill No. 8 of 2022). This bill, introduced earlier, proposes significant modifications to the state’s criminal procedure framework, reflecting evolving legal and judicial needs.

The session also witnessed the submission of annual reports from various government departments and commissions. Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa formally laid before the House the following reports:

Annual Report of the Sikkim Information Commission (2022-23 and 2023-24)

Annual Report of the Agriculture Department, Government of Sikkim (2022-23)

Annual Report of the Home Department, Government of Sikkim (2022-23 and 2023-24)

Annual Report of the Printing and Stationery Department, Government of Sikkim (2023-24)

These reports provide critical insights into the performance, initiatives, and challenges faced by various governmental bodies in the state. The session is expected to continue with further deliberations on policy and governance matters.