The Governor of Sikkim, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, has announced the allocation of portfolios to the members of the Council of Ministers, effective immediately. The distribution of responsibilities aims to usher in a new era of development and efficient administration in the state.

The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), will oversee key departments, including Home, Finance, Planning and Development, Personnel, Power, Excise, Land Revenue and Disaster Management, Transport, Information and Public Relations, Information Technology, and Skill Development. He will also manage other departments not assigned to other ministers.

Expressing his confidence in the newly appointed ministers, Chief Minister Tamang conveyed his congratulations and optimism for the future. "Congratulations to the Council of Ministers on the allocation of portfolios. This crucial step marks the beginning of a new chapter in our governance, as each minister assumes responsibility for their designated departments and begins the important work of serving our state and its people. I am confident that, under their capable leadership, we will see significant advancements and positive changes across all sectors," he said.

The detailed allocation of portfolios to the Cabinet Ministers is as follows:

1. Sonam Lama - Public Health Engineering Department, Water Resources Department, and Ecclesiastical Department.

2. Arun Kumar Upreti - Rural Development Department and Cooperation Department.

3. Samdup Lepcha - Social Welfare Department, Women and Child Development Department, and Printing and Stationery Department.

4. Bhim Hang Limboo - Buildings & Housing Department and Labour Department.

5. Bhoj Raj Rai - Urban Development Department and Food & Civil Supplies Department.

6. G.T. Dhungel - Health & Family Welfare Department and Culture Department.

7. Puran Kumar Gurung - Agriculture Department, Horticulture Department, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services Department, and Fisheries Development Department.

8. Pintso Namgyal Lepcha - Forest & Environment Department, Mines and Geology Department, and Science & Technology Department.

9. Nar Bahadur Dahal (Chettri) - Roads & Bridges Department.

10. Raju Basnet - Education Department, Sports & Youth Affairs Department, Law Department, and Parliamentary Affairs Department.

11. Tshering Thendup Bhutia - Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, and Commerce & Industries Department.

With these appointments, Sikkim is poised for a period of substantial progress and development across all sectors with the rule of its regional party.