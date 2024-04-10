Governor of Sikkim, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, recently held an engaging session with students from the Department of Geography, Indraprastha College for Women, Delhi University, at the Raj Bhavan. The students are currently on an educational tour in Sikkim.

The Principal of IP College for Women, Poonam Kumariya, welcomed the Governor and introduced him to the college. During his address, the Governor spoke about the importance of women in society and their role in advancing the nation.

He also encouraged the students to research natural disasters to help predict them and raise public awareness. The Governor also urged the students to embrace innovation to help create a developed India by 2047.

He cited Sikkim's resilience in the wake of recent disasters as an example for the students to emulate in their learning journey.

The session also included insightful talks by the students and a musical performance. The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Professor Roshni Devi of IP College.

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