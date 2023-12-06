The Governor has assured there will be no obstruction to conducting any party meetings and that the Raj Bhawan will ensure the safety of the citizens. This was stated by Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Chief Pawan Chamling while briefing the media after meeting Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya today while talking of recent political violence.

Earlier team SDF led by party president Pawan Chamling met the Governor of Sikkim. The Governor of Sikkim has given full assurance of maintaining law and order and ensuring rule of law in the State.

A 15-member delegation of the Sikkim Democratic Front Party led by Party President, Pawan Chamling called on Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya at the Raj Bhawan today.

The Party President presented a memorandum to the Governor outlining the circumstances of the incidents of violence unleased on SDF cadres allegedly by the ruling SKM workers in Rinchenpong on the 4th of December 2023. Seeing the photographs and explaining the issues, the Governor gave a patient hearing to the delegates. One of the SDF cadres who was subjected to the attack was also present in the delegation and he described in detail the sequence of events whilst also answering the Governor’s incisive questions.

Chamling, also gave a summary of the alleged high handedness of the present Government and emphasised that not one person was arrested, or charge sheeted for all these incidents that have happened over the last four and half years. He informed the Governor that democracy was non-existent in the State as of now.

The demand of the SDF was to ensure the right of assembly and other fundamental rights given under the Constitution of India and to ensure a level playing field leading up to the elections. Demand for establishing President’s Rule in the State forthwith was also emphasised.

In his reply, the Governor assured Chamling, and everyone present, that he would enquire into the matter and would ensure that the rule of law is followed in letter and spirit. He also said that the rights given under the Constitution of India will be protected for all Sikkimese people.

The memorandum presented to the Governor was accompanied by names of the victims and six previously submitted memorandums to the Governor, both past and present.