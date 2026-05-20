Sikkim governor assures support for proposed Yuksam-Legship highway during Gyalshing visit

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur has assured support for the proposed Yuksam-Legship highway via Pelling during his visit to Gyalshing district on May 20.

The assurance came after Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba briefed the Governor about the road project initiated by the state government. The proposed highway is expected to improve connectivity in the region and strengthen infrastructure development.

The development took place during the first day of Mathur’s three-day tour of Gyalshing district.

As part of his visit, the Governor also visited Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Labing, where he interacted with students, teachers and officials from the Education Department.

During the interaction, students and teachers highlighted infrastructure challenges faced by the institution, particularly the absence of a playground and the lack of ambulance facilities for students and staff.

The Governor assured that the issues raised would be addressed on priority.

Mathur also spent time with students over lunch and interacted with them regarding hostel facilities, academics and their daily experiences at the school.

Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister T.T. Bhutia, who is also the local MLA, was present during the visit.

The Governor’s district tour is aimed at reviewing developmental issues and interacting directly with local communities and institutions.

