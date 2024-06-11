Sikkim governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has called the first Assembly session of the new government.

The Sikkim governor has summoned the meeting of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly on June 12 at 11 am, in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

In an order, the Governor said, “In exercise of the power conferred on me by clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution, I Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Sikkim hereby summon the Sikkim Legislative Assembly to meet on 12th June, 2024 at 11.00 am in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat.”

Furthermore, he directed that the Secretary, Sikkim Legislative Assembly shall notify the members accordingly.

Earlier, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced that the first cabinet meeting was held at the secretariat following the swearing-in ceremony.

The meeting began with a two-minute silence in honour of the victims of the recent landslide in Majhua village, Yangang, Namchi District.

The cabinet decided to grant ex-gratia payments according to SDRF norms and to construct a house for each affected family under the SGAY scheme.

It also commended the swift response from departments, local administration, NGOs, and individuals involved in recovery, evacuation, and relief efforts.