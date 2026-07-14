Sikkim Governor calls for expansion of NCC enrolment in schools and colleges

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Tuesday, July 14, stressed the need to expand enrolment in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) among students in schools and colleges, underscoring its importance in nation-building in the strategically significant Himalayan State.

The Governor made the remarks during a meeting with Major General A.P.S. Chahal, Additional Director General of the NCC's West Bengal and Sikkim Directorate, at Lok Bhavan in Gangtok, according to an official statement.

Mr. Mathur said increasing the number of NCC cadets in educational institutions was essential, particularly in a border State such as Sikkim, where youth participation in national service assumes greater significance.

During the meeting, Major General Chahal informed the Governor that the process of establishing an independent NCC Group Headquarters in Sikkim is in its final stages. At present, NCC activities in the State are administered jointly with the West Bengal Directorate.

According to the statement, the proposed headquarters is expected to provide Sikkim with a dedicated administrative structure, strengthen NCC programmes across the State and expand opportunities for cadets in leadership, skill development and national service.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing NCC initiatives, including drone training, cyber security courses, innovation programmes, adventure activities and sports, aimed at equipping young cadets with modern skills and leadership qualities.

Major General Chahal thanked the Governor for his continued support for the NCC's youth-focused initiatives and outreach programmes.