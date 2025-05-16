Sikkim marked its 50th Statehood Day on Friday with great pride as Governor Om Prakash Mathur addressed the people of the state on this historic occasion. The Governor called the Golden Jubilee not just a time for celebration, but a moment to look back on the journey of the state and look forward with hope and determination.

Governor Mathur began his address by warmly greeting the citizens and acknowledging the significance of May 16, 1975, the day Sikkim became the 22nd state of the Indian Union. He described the decision to join the Union as a strong act of faith in democracy and in the values of the Constitution. He praised the Indian government for its continued support over the past five decades, which has helped Sikkim grow in every field.

The Governor paid respect to the leaders who helped bring democracy to Sikkim, and also recognised the historical contribution of the Namgyal family. “This is a day to remember those who led the way, and those who built the foundation of our modern identity,” he said.

He highlighted the key achievements in various sectors, especially in agriculture. Calling it the backbone of the rural economy, he proudly said that Sikkim is now fully organic, with more than 75,000 hectares certified. Central schemes like PM-KISAN, PMFBY, and the Organic Value Chain Development programme have helped farmers increase income and access better markets.

On rural development, Governor Mathur spoke about the transformation in villages. Roads under PMGSY have connected remote areas, while water through Jal Jeevan Mission and homes under PMAY-G have improved lives. Programmes like MGNREGA and Swachh Bharat have boosted employment and hygiene. “From sanitation to self-help groups, central schemes have reached every home in Sikkim,” he said.

Healthcare saw special mention in the Governor’s speech. He recalled the challenges of 1975, when Sikkim had very few health facilities. But today, the state has a strong network including the STNM Multi-Speciality Hospital and 149 sub-health centres. Institutional deliveries are now over 94%, and infant mortality has dropped to just 5 per 1,000 live births.

He spoke emotionally about the Vatsalya Scheme, which supports couples facing infertility with Rs 3 lakh for IVF treatment. “This scheme is not just medical help—it is emotional healing for many families,” he added.

Education has also seen a major change. From just a handful of schools in 1975, Sikkim now has 873 government schools and many colleges and universities, including Sikkim University and NIT. The Gross Enrolment Ratio has crossed 38%, well above the national average. The literacy rate has reached 90.67%.

Connectivity was another major focus. From 1,200 km of roads in 1975, Sikkim now has roads to all villages. Pakyong Airport continues to improve, and the Sevoke-Rangpo railway project is progressing. Digital access has improved too, with 4G and 5G reaching far corners.

On the environment, Sikkim has become a model state. With bans on plastic, Ramsar recognition for sacred lakes, and global praise for schemes like “Mero Rukh Mero Santati,” the state is leading on sustainability. It ranks 7th in NITI Aayog’s SDG Index, and East Sikkim ranks top in the North East.

Tourism has flourished with places like Tsomgo Lake, Gurudongmar Lake, and Yumthang Valley attracting global attention. National awards for eco-tourism have added to the pride. The Governor also noted the inclusion of Nathu La and Doklam in historic battlefield tourism under the Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan programme.

He praised the economic growth of the state, including the booming pharmaceutical sector that now accounts for over 35% of manufacturing. Hydropower and entrepreneurship schemes have added strength to the local economy.

Looking ahead, Governor Mathur expressed confidence in the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and said Sikkim will contribute with all its might. “We are a border state, a hub of biodiversity, and a leader in sustainability. We are ready to support the national dream,” he said.

Governor Mathur paid a tribute to the people of Sikkim, from farmers to teachers, soldiers to civil servants. “This progress belongs to you. And to the Government of India, we offer our deep gratitude,” he said.