Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang alongside Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the 71st Plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC) at the State Convention Centre, Shillong, Meghalaya today.

The meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and had the presence and participation of Governors and Chief Ministers of North Eastern States, Union Minister of Doner Mr G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State, DoNER, BL Verma and senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of DoNER, Government of India.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang was accompanied by VB Pathak, Chief Secretary, Government of Sikkim, SD Dhakal, Secretary CMO, and Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, Secretary, Planning and Development Department, Government of Sikkim.

Extending his warm greetings to the Union Home Minister and Chairman of the North-East Council Amit Shah, Chief Minister Tamang expressed gratitude to the Central Government for continuous support and guidance in the development of the North-East region.

Speaking on the recent crisis in Sikkim due to a catastrophic flood that occurred on October 3-4, 2023, the Chief Minister further expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and the Central Government for the thorough and timely support.

A joint memorandum has been submitted to the Government of India for temporary restoration and permanent reconstruction of the affected areas, and prompt action is anticipated, added the Chief Minister.

Further, he appealed to the Ministry of DoNER and the North-East Council for additional funds to expedite the restoration activities crucial for the State's economy, especially considering the extended timeline for completing PMGSY work until March 2024.

Drawing attention to the weakened Retaining Wall and visible cracks at Pakyong Greenfield Airport leading to suspension of flight services, the Chief Minister urged the Government of India for an early solution.

The Chief Minister highlighted the "Mero Rukh Mero Santati" programme, a unique initiative of the Government of Sikkim, symbolizing environmental conservation with the planting of 108 trees for every new born child. The campaign also garnered global recognition during COP' 28 held in Dubai in November-December 2023, he informed.

The Chief Minister also briefly highlighted about other notable programmes of the Government of Sikkim.

Highlighting the importance of the Multi-Modal Corridor connecting Sikkim and Eastern Nepal, the Chief Minister highlighted its significance for national security.

In the context of Sustainable Development Goals, Sikkim stands as a leader in the overall index, thanks to the State Government's proactive steps to fulfill citizens' goals and aspirations, he mentioned.

To encourage vital manufacturing employment in the North-East regions, the Chief Minister called upon the Central Government to adopt a new industrial investment policy.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the demand for reservation of Limboo Tamang community into the Scheduled Tribe category, and the long pending demand of bringing the 17th Gyalwang Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorjee to Sikkim.

Chief Minister Tamang extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for the "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra," which has actively involved the government agencies.

He also extended heartfelt congratulations on the historic consecration of Ram Lalla in the newly constructed Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, which is scheduled for 22nd January.