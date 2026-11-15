Sikkim Governor Dushyant Gautam and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on November 15 extended greetings to people on the occasion of Chhath Puja, wishing happiness, good health, prosperity and harmony for all.

In his message, Governor Gautam described Chhath as a festival of purity, unwavering faith and devotion to Lord Surya, highlighting its message of gratitude towards nature.

He said the tradition of offering ‘arghya’ to the rising and setting sun conveyed equanimity, positive energy and social harmony. He also prayed to Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God to fulfil devotees’ prayers and bless every family with good health and prosperity.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said the festival embodied faith, devotion, gratitude and reverence for nature. He expressed hope that the blessings of Surya Dev would bring happiness, good health, prosperity and harmony to every household, while strengthening bonds of love and togetherness.

Chhath Puja, also known as Surya Shashthi, is celebrated on the sixth day after Diwali and is dedicated to the Sun God. The festival is particularly popular in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

As part of the celebrations, devotees offer ‘arghya’ to the setting sun on Sunday and the rising sun on Monday. The rituals include fasting and offering prayers while standing in knee-deep water.