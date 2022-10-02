Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad along with state's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on October 2, paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, on the occasion of his 154th birth anniversary at M G Marg, in the state's Gangtok.

The Governor also participated in a programme that commenced with the National Anthem presented by the Sikkim Police Brass Band.

The programme was also attended by Arun Upreti, Speaker, SLA, Cabinet Ministers, MLA's, MP, Lok Sabha, Deputy Mayor, GMC, Adhakshya, Councillors, Advisors, Chairpersons, Chief Secretary VB Phatak, Additional Chief Secretary Home, DGP, Heads of various departments, officials, and dignitaries.

Commemorating the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, various awards were distributed by the Governor and the Chief Minister.

Accordingly, a survey was conducted by the committee constituted for evaluation of the cleanest ULBs headed by Special Secretary, UDD on the parameters for best practices of Cleanest and Greenest initiatives by the ULBs, which included remarkable and exemplary work in the field of Sanitation, and management of Solid waste.

Similarly, a pre-approved Blue Print plan was handed over to five Beneficiaries for the Individual House Construction under Sikkim Urban Garib Awas Yojana (SUGAY).

Besides this, Self Help Groups from Gangtok presented handmade bags made from the tringa used during the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to the Governor and the Chief Minister.