Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on August 23 congratulated countrymen and scientists of ISRO on the success of the Chandrayaan 3 lunar mission.

In a message, the Governor said that India’s successful soft landing on the Moon today is an unforgettable moment and a great achievement for the entire humanity.



He also underscored that this triumph isn't just India's, but a victory for humanity and the world, adding ''India's brilliant scientists have once again propelled the nation to new heights in space exploration through relentless effort and unwavering commitment.''

''The Governor commends 'Chandrayaan-3' as a testament to technological excellence and the unity that defines India. This achievement reinforces India's position as a frontrunner in space exploration, showcasing the nation's prowess in science, technology, and collaboration,'' an official statement from the Raj Bhavan said.

On the other hand, the Sikkim Chief Minister called the achievement a monumental milestone in India's illustrious journey through the cosmos.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has achieved several milestones and this accomplishment adds another chapter to the glorious history of our country.

''The dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment of the entire team of ISRO behind Chandrayaan-3 deserve the highest praise,'' he added.

Tamang also said that the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 not only demonstrates India's capabilities in space science and engineering but also symbolizes the spirit of innovation and determination that defines our nation.