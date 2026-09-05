Sikkim Governor, CM extend Teachers’ Day greetings, highlight educators’ role in nation-building

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday, September 5 extended greetings to teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, underscoring their contribution to education, character building and the development of society.

In his message, Governor Mathur said the role of teachers extends beyond imparting academic knowledge, as they also help inculcate moral values among young people and prepare them to become responsible citizens and future leaders.

Mathur also congratulated teachers who received national and state-level awards, saying the recognition reflected their integrity, hard work and dedication to the field of education.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, in his message, extended his greetings to teachers across the world, with special appreciation for educators in Sikkim.

Tamang said teachers play an important role in shaping individuals and, consequently, society. He highlighted their knowledge, guidance, patience and dedication in inspiring students, nurturing values and empowering young people to pursue their aspirations.

The Chief Minister also recalled that Teachers’ Day commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, noted scholar, educationist and former President of India, whose life, he said, reflected the transformative role of education.

Tamang called for recognition of the contributions of teachers and expressed gratitude for their lasting influence on students and society.