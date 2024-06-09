The Governor of Sikkim, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, extended his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, on his third swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister of India. The ceremony took place on June 9, at 7:15 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan, attended by various dignitaries, including many foreign leaders and prominent personalities.

Commending Prime Minister Modi’s exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to the nation, Governor Acharya remarked, "On behalf of the Sikkimese people and myself, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, on taking the oath as Prime Minister of India for the third time. This moment is a testament to your unparalleled service, efficient leadership, and tireless dedication to our nation. Under your guidance, our country will continue to progress. Infinite best wishes for your upcoming tenure.”

As Modi embarks on his third term, the nation anticipates further progress and development under his stewardship.