Sikkim Governor-designate Dushyant Kumar Gautam arrives in Gangtok ahead of October 19 oath

Dushyant Kumar Gautam, the Governor-designate of Sikkim, arrived at Burtuk Helipad in Gangtok on Sunday, October 18 ahead of his swearing-in ceremony scheduled for October 19 at Lok Bhavan.

He was received by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Raj Kumari Thapa, members of the Council of Ministers, MLAs, the Mayor of Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC), councillors, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and senior government officials.

The Sikkim Armed Police accorded a Guard of Honour to the Governor-designate upon his arrival.

Gautam was appointed the 21st Governor of Sikkim by President Droupadi Murmu on October 12, 2026. He will succeed Om Prakash Mathur as the constitutional head of the state.

His swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at Lok Bhavan on October 19, marking the formal assumption of office as Sikkim’s new Governor.