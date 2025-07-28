Sikkim governor discusses defence tech and Operation Sindoor with BEL delegation

A high-level delegation from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a key defence public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, met with the governor of Sikkim at Raj Bhavan on Monday. The team briefed him on BEL’s latest innovations in defence technology and its critical support during Operation Sindoor.

Led by BEL Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain, the delegation included executive directors, independent directors, and senior officials. Bharat Singh Parmar, former Rajya Sabha member and current Independent Director of BEL, also took part in the visit.

During the discussion, BEL outlined its recent achievements in boosting India’s defence capabilities, focusing on indigenous technologies and strategic initiatives aimed at self-reliance. Particular emphasis was given to BEL’s operational role during Operation Sindoor, where the company’s rapid response and technical support were pivotal.

The governor acknowledged BEL’s contributions to national defence and praised its push toward technological autonomy. He also drew attention to Sikkim’s leadership in sustainable development, especially in environmental protection, women’s empowerment, and disciplined civic behaviour.

The meeting also touched on military history, as the governor recalled Major General Sagat Singh’s leadership at Nathu La during the 1967 conflict with China. He described Singh’s actions as a defining moment of courage and strategy that continues to inspire India’s armed forces.