Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur held a series of meetings with key national leaders to discuss the development of the state. In discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various issues related to Sikkim's growth were detailed, including the 'Vibrant Village' scheme aimed at enhancing border areas, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Governor Mathur also met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, where he presented ongoing developmental projects. The focus was on infrastructure, education, tourism, and welfare initiatives to improve the quality of life in Sikkim, another statement noted. These discussions underscore the state's commitment to holistic development.

In a separate meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Mathur addressed security concerns and developmental schemes, highlighting the impact of a recent natural disaster in Mangan district. The calamity tragically claimed the lives of Army personnel, emphasizing the need for enhanced safety measures, as indicated by the statement.

The meetings coincided with the commencement of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, an annual pilgrimage organised by the government from June to September. The journey takes place through Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La in Sikkim, an initiative running since 1981 and 2015 respectively.

Last month, Sikkim marked its 50 years of statehood with major programmes. However, Prime Minister Modi had to cancel his visit on May 29 due to inclement weather, addressing the celebrations virtually instead. This highlights the region's climatic challenges affecting significant events.