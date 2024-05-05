In a gracious gesture towards promoting spiritual sanctuaries, the Governor of Sikkim, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, extended a generous donation of Rs 4,00,000 (Four Lakhs) in support of constructing a meditation hall at 'Takse Ani Gumpa' in Bojoghari.

The solemn presentation took place in the presence of esteemed representatives of the monastery.

Accompanied by Ani Randol Lamu and Ani Kunchok Chhechho, esteemed members of the Takse Ani Gumpa, Governor Acharya handed over the substantial sum to aid in the realization of the meditation hall project.

The Anis graciously received the check, symbolizing a significant step forward in the monastery's aspirations.

Expressing profound satisfaction in contributing to the spiritual development and infrastructure of Takse Ani Gumpa, the Hon’ble Governor conveyed his delight at supporting a bastion of spirituality and devotion deeply revered by the community.

In response, Ani Randol Lamu and Ani Kunchok Chhechho, representing the monastery, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Governor Acharya for his magnanimous contribution.

Their words resonated with appreciation for the Governor's dedication to nurturing spiritual spaces, acknowledging the pivotal role such support plays in realizing the aspirations of the monastery.