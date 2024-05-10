The Governor of Sikkim, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, extended his congratulations to Jordan Lepcha for his remarkable achievement in being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award. This accolade comes as a tribute to Lepcha's outstanding contributions to the preservation and promotion of the traditional Lepcha bamboo hat craftsmanship.

Hailing from Sikkim, Lepcha has not only mastered the art of crafting these exquisite bamboo hats but has also become a symbol of dedication, perseverance, and excellence. His journey stands as a testament to the rich cultural heritage of the region and serves as a source of inspiration for individuals across the nation.

The Padma Shri award, one of the highest civilian honors in India, recognizes Shri Lepcha's unwavering commitment to his craft and the profound impact he has had on society. Through his relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation, Shri Lepcha has not only garnered national acclaim but has also touched the lives of countless individuals, preserving a legacy for future generations.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya commended Lepcha's dedication to preserving the traditional handloom skills of Sikkim stating the pride his achievements brought to the state.