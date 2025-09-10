Sikkim governor flags off bike rally to mark 59th Nathula Vijay Diwas

The Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur, today flagged off a bike rally from Raj Bhavan to commemorate the 59th Nathula Vijay Diwas, an occasion that honours the bravery and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces during the 1967 Indo-China war under the leadership of Late Maj. Gen. Sagat Singh.

Organised by the 17th Mountain Division of the Indian Army, Gangtok, the rally comprised 60 bikers, including women riders, covering Nathula Pass, Dokala Pass, and Chola Pass. The Governor, while extending his best wishes, described the rally as a moving tribute to the courage of the Indian Army and a reminder of the sacrifices made in defence of the nation.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said that Nathula Vijay Diwas is observed every year on September 11 to honour the supreme sacrifices and achievements of the martyrs, noting that their legacy continues to inspire generations.

The Governor also attended the flag-in ceremony of the National Integration Tour (NIT) – 2025, where he interacted with 20 school students from Sichey, Gangtok. The students presented the famous marching song of the Indian Army’s Assam Regiment, “Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai...”, which was appreciated by the Governor and dignitaries.

The event was attended by Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Governor Jitendra Singh Raje, GOC of 17 Mountain Division Major General M.S. Rathore, senior Army officers, family members of Late Maj. Gen. Sagat Singh, Raj Bhavan officials, jawans, teachers, and students.