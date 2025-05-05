Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, on May 5, flagged off the Annual Health Camp from the Raj Bhavan. This year, the event also holds special meaning as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s Statehood.

Doctors and medical specialists from STNM Hospital, Central Referral Hospital (CRH) Manipal, and Neotia Siliguri gathered at Raj Bhavan early in the morning. From there, they set off for PTC Yangang, where the health camp will be conducted.

The camp has been organized under the initiative of Raj Bhavan as part of its annual effort to reach out to the people, especially in remote areas, and provide free medical services.

The Governor, while addressing those present at the flag-off event, said that health has always remained a key focus area for the state. He also mentioned that the Raj Bhavan has been regularly organizing the Annual Health Camp as a way to promote public health and extend support to those who may not have easy access to medical care.

“This camp is a small but sincere step in the direction of supporting the health needs of our people. For fifty years, Sikkim has moved forward in many areas—healthcare being one of the most important,” said Shri Mathur. “Our journey as a state began with a dream of democracy, freedom, and development. Today, we see that dream coming true.”

The Annual Health Camp is expected to benefit many residents in Yangang and nearby areas. With a team of experienced doctors and medical staff taking part, the camp will offer general check-ups, specialist consultations, basic health screenings, and essential medications—all free of cost. The medical team will also share information about preventive healthcare and healthy living habits.

This year’s camp holds a deeper meaning, as it is being held to mark five decades of Sikkim’s journey as an integral part of India. The state became the 22nd state of the Indian Union on May 16, 1975. Since then, it has made notable progress in education, infrastructure, and public health. Over the years, the people of Sikkim have shown remarkable unity and cooperation in building a peaceful and progressive society.