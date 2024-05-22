The Governor of Sikkim, Shri Lakshmam Prasad Acharya, who also serves as the President of the Namgyal Institute of Tibetology (NIT), attended the 101st Birth Anniversary celebration of the 12th Miwang Chogyal Chenpo Palden Thondup Namgyal as the chief guest. The event took place at the Chogyal Palden Thondup Namgyal Memorial Park in NIT Deorali.

Palden Thondup Namgyal, OBE, was the 12th and last king of the Kingdom of Sikkim, whose reign marked significant changes and challenges for Sikkim, and his legacy continues to influence the cultural and historical landscape of the region.

Upon his arrival, Governor Acharya received a warm welcome from the Speaker; Arun Upreti, Minister Sonam Lama; NIT Director, Passang D. Phempu; along with other officers, staff, local dignitaries, and the public. The reception featured traditional khadas and bouquets, symbolizing respect and goodwill.

The governor paid homage to the statue of the 12th Miwang Chogyal Chenpo Palden Thondup Namgyal by offering a khada and lighting butter lamps, a gesture that underscores the cultural reverence for the late Chogyal. This act of respect highlighted the significance of the Chogyal's legacy in Sikkimese history and culture.

Director Passang D. Phempu delivered the welcome speech, expressing gratitude to all attendees and emphasizing the importance of honoring the memory of Chogyal Palden Thondup Namgyal. The Director highlighted Chogyal's contributions to Sikkim and his enduring legacy, which continues to inspire the people of Sikkim.

The event at the Chogyal Palden Thondup Namgyal Memorial Park was marked by a sense of respect and remembrance, bringing together government officials, local leaders, and the community to celebrate the life and contributions of the 12th Miwang Chogyal Chenpo Palden Thondup Namgyal.