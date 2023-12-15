Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on December 15 revealed that during his visit to the border village of Lachen, he was in awe at the transformation of what locals consider the country's last village.

During his speech at Smt. Pyari Devi Intermediate College, Governor Acharya remarked "I was truly moved by what I witnessed in Lachen. The people there proudly declared it as the last village of our nation, and yet, development has found its way to this remote corner,".

The Governor commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision and commitment to uplifting the northeastern regions. "I must commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dedication to the development of the northeast, where the sun rises quickly. Due to his initiatives, the light of progress has reached every corner of the northeast, including the country's last village, Lachen," he stated.

Governor Acharya highlighted the tangible improvements that have taken place in the region, crediting PM Modi's efforts. "The vision of a beautiful India that Prime Minister Modi envisions is becoming a reality. The development that can be seen in the northeast is a testament to the positive impact of his initiatives," he added.