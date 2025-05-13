Governor Om Prakash Mathur emphasised Sikkim's remarkable transformation over five decades during the Sikkim@50 Golden Jubilee Conclave held in Gangtok. The event, organised by the Press Club of Sikkim and the Department of Information and Public Relations, marked 50 years since the Himalayan state's integration with India.

Governor Mathur's address focused on the state's developmental journey since 1975 while acknowledging challenges on the horizon.

"In the last five decades, Sikkim has successfully joined the Indian Union and has maintained its unique identity. It is essential for us to continue strengthening this identity as we move forward," said Governor Mathur.

The Governor highlighted drug abuse as a pressing concern requiring immediate attention. "We need to work together to tackle the drug menace and ensure that Sikkim's progress is not marred by such social issues," he stressed, calling on journalists and the public to raise awareness.

Tourism infrastructure development featured prominently in his speech, particularly the need for airport construction. "I have spoken to the minister about the airport, and we must focus on building it in a strategic area that will ease the travel experience for tourists," Mathur stated.

Environmental conservation emerged as another key theme, with the Governor praising Sikkim's innovative policies, including the initiative to plant 180 trees for each newborn child. "When I talk about Sikkim's environmental achievements in other states, people are amazed. These kinds of policies, backed by strong willpower, set Sikkim apart," he noted.

Governor Mathur also touched on national security, referencing "Operation Sindoor" in Pahalgam. "We have demonstrated our resolve to protect the nation and its citizens. India will not bow to external pressures," he declared.

The conclave provided a platform for exchanging ideas on Sikkim's continued development and its growing significance in India's national progress.