Sikkim Governor holds talks with pharma industry, seeks greater CSR participation in state development

In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at strengthening government-industry collaboration, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Thursday, August 6 held a high-level meeting with representatives of leading pharmaceutical companies to discuss the sector's growth, operational challenges and its role in the state's development.

The meeting, held at Lok Bhavan, focused on reviewing the performance of the pharmaceutical industry, one of Sikkim's largest manufacturing sectors, while exploring avenues for deeper engagement between the government and industry stakeholders, according to a statement issued by Lok Bhavan.

During the interaction, representatives of major pharmaceutical companies presented detailed overviews of their manufacturing operations, production capacities and future expansion plans. They also shared insights into the sector's contribution to the state's industrial economy and highlighted issues requiring policy support.

Governor Mathur underscored the importance of sustained cooperation between the government and industry to promote industrial growth while ensuring inclusive development. He also encouraged pharmaceutical companies to enhance their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and contribute more actively to social and developmental programmes in the state.

The meeting marked the first structured engagement of its kind between the Governor and the pharmaceutical industry, reflecting the state's efforts to strengthen partnerships with key industrial stakeholders and promote long-term economic development