Sikkim Governor Prasad Acharya, graced the counselling and preparatory guidance session at Aashirvad Bhavan today, for UPSC/CSE 2025 aspirants who appeared in the written exam on June 22, 2024.

This initiative, under the "Governor Pratibha Protshaan Yojna", marks the Hon’ble Governor's commitment to nurturing talent and shaping Sikkim's future. This endeavour aims to provide comprehensive support to aspirants from Sikkim, laying the foundation for a developed Bharat by 2047.

The programme commenced with offerings of floral tribute to the portrait of Shri Ramakrishna Paramahansa by the Hon’ble Governor, followed by officers in attendance.

Guiding the aspirants were distinguished officials including Mr G.L Meena (IAS), SDM Gangtok, Mr Sandeep Jha (IAS) Asst Collector, Ms Surbhi Sharma, Project UPSC Coordinator at Shri Paavan Chintan Dhara Ashram.

G.L Meena (IAS) shared valuable insights and conducted an informative PowerPoint presentation that covered crucial aspects of exam preparation, ensuring that participants gained a deeper understanding of the examination pattern, syllabus, and effective study techniques.

Sandeep Jha (IAS), Assistant Collector Gangtok, provided practical advice, do’s and don’t, and useful suggestions to help aspirants navigate their journey towards success in the civil services examinations.

Surbhi Sharma, Project UPSC Coordinator at Shri Paavan Chintan Dhara Ashram, delivered an insightful talk aimed at empowering youth with essential skills for success. The session focused on the pivotal aspects of time management, discipline, and maintaining focus amidst challenges.

She also underscored the importance of effective time utilization in achieving personal and professional goals.

Following the counselling session, interactive sessions were conducted for the aspirants with the IAS officers in attendance.

Mr Khemraj Bhattarai, Additional Secretary to the Hon’ble Governor, addressed the aspirants and assured them that 'Governor Pratibha Protshaan Yojna' would provide them with able guidance and support. He encouraged the aspirants to persist in their preparation until they achieve their desired goals, emphasizing the importance of mental preparedness and resilience.

The program was attended by Additional Secretary to the Hon'ble Governor, Mr. Khemraj Bhattarai, Mr.Diwas Gautam, Deputy Secretary to the Hon'ble Governor Dr Shyam Narayan, OSD to the Hon'ble Governor, Officers and staff from Raj Bhavan and UPSC aspirants.

