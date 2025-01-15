Sikkim Governor, Om Prakash Mathur officially inaugurated the Jorethang Maghey Mela Utsav, a historic celebration that has been a cornerstone of Sikkim’s cultural and economic landscape for decades.

The grand event, organised with a blend of tradition and modernity, witnessed an overwhelming participation from diverse sections of society.

In his inaugural address, Governor Mathur expressed admiration for the way the festival had been curated. "In my career spanning various states of India, the work I have witnessed here in Sikkim is truly remarkable. I want to thank Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for steering Sikkim to new heights of progress and unity. This program has seamlessly connected all parts of society – be it culture, sports, businessmen, unemployed youth, or the general public. I have never seen such an inclusive and vibrant event in my life," he said.

The Governor lauded the display of local oranges at the mela, highlighting their economic potential. "The oranges showcased here are not just a testament to Sikkim’s rich agricultural heritage but also a beacon of opportunity for businessmen. This mela has the potential to make Sikkim a hub for oranges in the Northeast, driving growth and prosperity," he remarked.

Speaking on the cultural unity displayed during the event, the Governor added, "The cultural programs here reflect the spirit of unity, which is the cornerstone of development. Unity fosters growth, and programs like this drive away negativity, paving the way for progress. Sikkim is the soul of India and an integral part of the nation. It fills me with immense pride to see such harmony and development in this beautiful state."

The Jorethang Maghey Mela Utsav, known for its rich cultural and commercial significance, provided a platform for local artisans, entrepreneurs, and cultural performers. The festival showcased Sikkim’s vibrant traditions, economic potential, and the collective spirit of its people.

Governor Mathur also handed over regularization orders to Anganwadi workers during the event, acknowledging their vital role in grassroots development. In his speech he expressed gratitude to the people of Sikkim and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for their unwavering commitment to the state’s progress.

"This program is a reflection of Sikkim’s unity and development. I am grateful to the people of Sikkim and their leadership for making this state one of the most beautiful and progressive in India," he said.