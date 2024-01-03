The Governor of Sikkim, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, on his visit to Namchi district, inspected the ongoing construction of the Yangyang ropeway, situated at an impressive altitude of approximately 10,500 feet, and received comprehensive details about the project.

Chief Engineer of the Tourism Department, Neeraj Pradhan, highlighted that this ropeway stands as one of the most captivating in the world, ranking fifth in Asia. Additionally, he unveiled plans for a world-class skywalk, slated to become one of the highest globally.

The Governor, recognizing this endeavour as a milestone in Sikkim's tourism sector, emphasized its potential to not only boost tourism but also create economic opportunities and employment.

The Governor also extended heartfelt condolences on the passing of Ashrani Chamling, the mother of former Sikkim Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling. He visited the bereaved family in Yangyang.

Furthermore, he paid respects to the Kali temple of Yangyang, where he offered prayers for the peace and prosperity of Sikkim and its people.