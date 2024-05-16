On the occasion of 49th State Day, Sikkim Governor Lakshman Acharya extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state, acknowledging the significant milestone in Sikkim's history as it embraced democracy nearly five decades ago.

He emphasized the transformative journey of progress and prosperity that has intertwined Sikkim's destiny with that of the nation, highlighting the state's distinctive identity and remarkable advancements over the past 49 years.

Taking to Facebook, Governor Lashman Acharya wrote, "Today marks Sikkim's completion of 49 years in the democratic system. The journey from voluntary integration into the world's largest democracy on 16 May 1975 until today has been profoundly memorable and meaningful for Sikkim and its people. Sikkim has achieved remarkable development in various sectors, including social, economic, cultural, and infrastructure, under the democratic system, setting an example for other states and strengthening democracy.

He further added, "The natural beauty of Sikkim, its peaceful environment, rich religious traditions, and ethnic harmony serve as inspiration for the entire nation. On this auspicious occasion, I call upon the people of our state to unite and propel Sikkim towards greater heights of progress and prosperity, striving to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047"



"Let us uphold peace and fraternity to fulfill our commitment to lead our state towards unprecedented development.

Let us seize this opportunity to sustain Sikkim's development trajectory by utilizing our natural and human resources conscientiously", added Governor Acharya.

Governor Acharya's address underscored the importance of preserving Sikkim's rich cultural heritage and traditional values while committing to enhancing the quality of life for all citizens. He called for a collective dedication to overcoming challenges and steering the state toward a brighter future characterized by excellence in education, accessible healthcare, and the seamless integration of technology across all aspects of life.

Furthermore, Governor Acharya urged unity in creating opportunities for youth, promoting gender equality, reforming the education system to meet contemporary needs, fostering a conducive business environment, supporting farmers, and prioritizing citizen-centric governance. He emphasized the critical role of a free and safe press and media, alongside fostering respect for intellectual and civil society.

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