Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram-Uttarbanga organized its 14th collective marriage ceremony, uniting 108 couples from tribal communities in a joyous celebration held at the Birsa Sishu Shiksha Kendra in Salbari, Siliguri. The event, a proof to communal harmony and cultural richness, received the presence of the Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim, Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram-Uttarbanga stands as a beacon of welfare and development for tribal societies, and this collective marriage ceremony stands as a remarkable milestone in its endeavors. The ceremony not only solidifies the bonds of matrimony but also serves as a platform for preserving and perpetuating indigenous cultures and traditions.

The presence of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya added a significant touch of honor and encouragement to the occasion. Offering his blessings to the newlywed couples, Governor Acharya stated the importance of such initiatives in fostering social cohesion and upholding the cultural fabric of tribal communities.

"These ceremonies have significantly benefited the tribal community by helping them maintain their cultural and religious practices without economic strain," remarked Governor Acharya in his address.