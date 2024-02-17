The Governor of Sikkim, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, along with Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang and Union Minister of State for DoNER, BL Verma, conducted the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a Buddha statue at Raj Bhavan premises on 16th February 2024 under the event 'Hamro Sankalp: Viksit Bharat Pushpit Sikkim'.

The Governor emphasized on the global relevance of Lord Buddha's teachings and the symbolic importance of the statue at Raj Bhavan. Monks and pandits offered prayers for universal peace and smooth construction of the statue.

The Governor also inaugurated a Sikkimese zen garden and released balloons as part of the event. The ceremony was attended by the Chief Minister, the Union Minister of State for DoNER, along with other Ministers, Head of Departments, and dignitaries.

The Governor embarked on a tour of the flower show, accompanied by dignitaries, and participated in prayers at the Raj Bhavan temple. He also toured the library and the bonsai exhibition. During his visit, he quoted the phrase 'Sikkim, where nature smiles', saying it accurately reflects the actions of the Sikkim people. The program began with a ceremonial lamp lighting, after which Secretary Raj Bhavan, J D Bhutia, delivered a welcoming address. The Governor, addressing the audience, stressed the importance of the 'Hamro Sankalp: Viksit Bharat Pushpit Sikkim' initiative in ushering in a new era.

He underscored the collective responsibility of all citizens to contribute to Bharat's development by 2047. He highlighted the crucial role of youth in shaping the future and their importance in achieving Viksit Bharat @2047. He emphasized the need to align skills with education and praised India's resilience in overcoming COVID-19 challenges. He also mentioned the 'vocal for local' initiative, highlighting its contribution to the nation's progress.

The Hon’ble Governor highlighted Sikkim's unique characteristics, protected by the guardian deity Mount Kanchendzonga. He encouraged everyone to contribute to Viksit Bharat @2047 as a unified family. Shri BL Verma, the Minister of State for DoNER, expressed gratitude for the warmth and love received from the people of Sikkim at the event. He identified North East India as the nation's backbone, marking the start of the journey towards Viksit Bharat @2047.

He lauded Sikkim for being the first organic state in the nation, admiring the rich culture of the North East and the genuine smiles reflecting the region's bond with nature. The cultural department showcased various performances, with a special act by the Raj Bhavan children demonstrating organic farming practices. The Hon’ble Governor distributed sewing machines to the Self Help Group (SHG) of Ben Phangyong. He led a pledge, asking the audience to commit to their roles in contributing to the development of Bharat by 2047.