Colonel Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, Post Master General Sikkim, called on the Governor of Sikkim, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, at Raj Bhavan today.

During the meeting, Col Akhilesh Kumar Pandey provided a comprehensive briefing on the operational aspects and achievements of schemes such as Sukanya Samridhi and PM Kisan Yojana in Sikkim emphasizing their endeavour for the successful attainment of targeted milestones.

Additionally, he highlighted the crucial role played by the post office in Lachen, ensuring continued operations during the period when parts of north Sikkim were entirely isolated from the rest of Sikkim after the unfortunate events that unfolded on the night of October 3, 2023.

The Governor expressed his appreciation for their efforts in ensuring the well-being of the citizens of Sikkim and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours.