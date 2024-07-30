Newly-appointed Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur has been handed over the Warrant of Appointment upon his arrival at the Raj Bhawan, Gangtok by State Chief Secretary V B Pathak.

State Director General of Police A K Singh, Additional Chief Secretary R Telang, Secretary, Raj Bhawan J D Bhutia, DC (Gangtok) Tushar Nikhare, Sr. SP (Gangtok) Tenzing Loden and Additional Secretary, Raj Bhawan Khemraj Bhattarai were also present during the handing over of appointment letter.

Mathur was accorded a warm welcome with a guard of honour by 13 Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police(ITBP), at the Raj Bhawan, Gangtok.

It may be mentioned that the Governor- designate of Sikkim, Mathur will be administered the oath of office at Raj Bhawan, Gangtok on July 31.