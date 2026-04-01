Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur kicks off self-enumeration exercise of Census 2027

Sikkim on Wednesday, April 1 initiated its self-enumeration exercise for Census 2027, signalling a transition towards digital governance in the nationwide population count. The move enables residents to submit their demographic details online in a secure environment, aimed at improving efficiency and accuracy in data collection.

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang formally launched the initiative by completing their own self-enumeration.

The Census 2027 exercise will be conducted in two phases, beginning with house listing and a housing census, followed by the population enumeration. In Sikkim, the self-enumeration window will remain open from April 1 to April 15, allowing residents to furnish their details digitally before the commencement of the conventional door-to-door survey.

Addressing the gathering, Mathur described the rollout as the formal commencement of Census 2027, noting that the last census was conducted in 2011. He said the adoption of digital tools would streamline the process, reduce dependence on paper-based systems, and enhance citizen participation.

Highlighting the broader implications, the Governor underscored that census data forms the backbone of policymaking across sectors including healthcare, education, housing, employment, and social welfare. He added that the exercise would be particularly significant for planning in remote and border areas of the State, enabling authorities to better assess and address the needs of diverse communities.

Mr. Mathur urged citizens to actively participate in the self-enumeration process and provide accurate information, stating that the success of Census 2027 hinges on public cooperation.

Earlier, Director of Census Operations Karma Bonpo said the Directorate had initiated the process through a digital-first approach, allowing residents to submit their data online for more efficient and reliable data collection. He also called upon the media to play a proactive role in raising awareness and encouraging public participation, noting that robust census data is essential for equitable distribution of resources and informed governance.

The programme was attended by senior officials, including Secretary, Lok Bhawan, Jitendra Singh Raje; Commissioner-cum-Secretary, SNT Department, Raj Yadav; Secretary, IPR Department, Annapurna Alley; Principal Census Officer-cum-District Collector, Gangtok, Tushar Nikhare; and District Census Officer-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sisum Wangchuk Bhutia, among others.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Assistant Director, Directorate of Census Operations, Tejram Neher.