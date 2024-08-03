Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur on August 3 participated in the concluding day of the National Conference of Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. The conference, chaired by President Droupadi Murmu, was a significant event that gathered prominent figures from India's administrative landscape.

Among the dignitaries present were Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar; Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Home Minister Amit Shah; as well as other Governors and Lt. Governors, Union Ministers, and senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Cabinet Secretariat, Ministry of Home Affairs and the President's Secretariat. Secretaries to all Governors and Lt. Governors were also in attendance.

During the conference, Shri Om Prakash Mathur participated in the technical session of Breakaway Group 6, where he delivered a special presentation to the Hon’ble President. The Governor emphasized the crucial role of Governors in enhancing coordination among various state agencies and organizations. This coordination is essential for achieving the national goal of “Viksit Bharat @2047” – a vision of a developed India by the year 2047.

Governor Mathur's presentation highlighted key initiatives of Raj Bhavan, Sikkim, covering a broad range of activities. These initiatives included the Governor's Pratibha Protsahan Yojana, efforts in sports and youth development, and women empowerment through Self Help Groups that create sustainable livelihood opportunities. He also spoke about the assistance provided to vibrant village communities and the special interventions and collaborations with universities and institutions of higher learning.